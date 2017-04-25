Somalia: Landmine Explosion Injures 3 Soldiers in Mogadishu

A witness says three Somali government solders were wounded in a landmine explosion targeted an army convoy in Mogadishu on Sunday night.

The attack took place at the industrial highway in Mogadishu. The local residents reported hearing a loud explosion as a result of the attack.

In the aftermath of the the roadside bomb, Somali Police arrived at the scene, and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital, according the the locals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on the army personnel carrier.

Separately, a soldier was shot dead and his colleague suffered wounds in an attack by suspected Al shabaab gunmen at Bakaro market intersection on Sunday afternoon.