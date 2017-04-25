23 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Landmine Explosion Injures 3 Soldiers in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A witness says three Somali government solders were wounded in a landmine explosion targeted an army convoy in Mogadishu on Sunday night.

The attack took place at the industrial highway in Mogadishu. The local residents reported hearing a loud explosion as a result of the attack.

In the aftermath of the the roadside bomb, Somali Police arrived at the scene, and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital, according the the locals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on the army personnel carrier.

Separately, a soldier was shot dead and his colleague suffered wounds in an attack by suspected Al shabaab gunmen at Bakaro market intersection on Sunday afternoon.

Somalia

Four Militants Executed By Firing Squad in Baidoa City

Somali military court on Monday has executed four suspects linked to Al- Shabaab for carrying out blasts in the town of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.