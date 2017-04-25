African Union Reiterates Commitment to Fight Genocide Ideology

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union has published a statement recalling the horror of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and reiterating the Union's commitment to prevent recurrence of similar atrocities, hate crime and genocide ideologies throughout the African continent.

The move marks an important contribution to the fight against genocide and genocide ideology as it calls African Union member states to investigate, arrest, prosecute and extradite people alleged to have played in role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The statement also calls AU member states to notice early warning signs of genocide and act to prevent it from happening.

Communiqué of the 678th PSC Meeting on preventing ideology of genocide in Africa (AU Peace and Security Council).

Key highlights:

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 678th meeting held on 11 March 2017, received a briefing on the prevention of hate crimes and the ideology of genocide.

The council recalls the horror of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and reiterates its commitment to prevent the recurrence of similar mass atrocities, hate crime and ideologies of genocides throughout the African continent.

It also recalls the 2000 Report of the International Panel of Eminent Personalities that was appointed by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African Unity to investigate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and the surrounding events.

The council welcomes the efforts by the Member States, which are investigating and prosecuting individuals who were involved in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and calls upon all the other Member States, which have not yet done so, to also investigate, arrest, prosecute or extradite the genocide fugitives currently residing in their territories, including the leaders of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

In the same context, Council condemns denial and distortion of facts relating to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.