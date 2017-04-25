25 April 2017

Kenya: DJ Stylez and Madtraxx's Sister Laid to Rest

Photo: The Nation
Rapper Madtraxx and DJ Stylez during the burial of their sister Dr Njeri Muigai.
By Sylvania Ambani

Various Kenyan artistes and people from all walks of life on Monday attended the burial of Dr Njeri Muigai, who was the elder sister of entertainers DJ Stylez and rapper Madtraxx.

Dr Muigai was found laying unconscious on the bathroom floor of her home in Nairobi on Monday, April 17, 2017.

She was rushed to a Nairobi hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her unborn baby also did not survive.

Dr Muigai, who was in her late thirties, worked as a psychologist in Kiambu County where she championed matters of mental illness in the county.

Mourners who eulogized her described her as a humble go getter and role model.

