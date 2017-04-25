Somalia: Farmaajo Appoints Banaadir Deputy Gov's And General Secretary Including 2 Women.

Somali president on Monday appointed four personalities including two women to deputise him. This is the highest number of women to be appointed by the adminsitration since Somalia gained its independence.

Subeyda Mohamed Mukhtar has been appointed the General Secretary of Benaadir regional administration. Maluka Dheere Sheikh Abdulkadir is now the new Deputy Governor in charge of management and finances taking control of the regions treasury.

Aden Sheikh Ali been appointed to be the Deputy Governor inncharge of public works. The position of the Deputy governor in charge of social services has been assumed by Abdullahi Hajji Erig.

The man that will help Governor Thabit oversee the regions main challenge security and political affairs portfolio will be Swalah Sheikh Mohamed

Upon his appointment Mayor Thabit had pledged sweeping changes in the administration of Benaadir region and the country's capital Mogadishu including opportunities to leadership for women.