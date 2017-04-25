Somalia: PM Khayre Sacks 'Unqualified' Spokesman

Prime Minister Hassan Khayre last week sacked his Spokesman Abdiaziz Hajji Goobdoon on grounds that he is "unqualified" Radio Dalsan has learnt.

A source in the Prime Minister's Office exclusively told Radio Dalsan that the PM found Hajji wanting in his qualifications.

Goobdoon is said to be 24 years young talented spokesman but his age and experience may have led to his sacking according to the source.

A new spokesman is expected to be appointed soon according to the source although no names have been suggested.