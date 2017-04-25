24 April 2017

Sudan: Corporation Provides Aid to South Sudanese Refugees

Khartoum — The Sudanese Popular Corporation for the Relief of the People of South Sudan has postponed an aid convoy with laboratory materials due for the Sudan-South Sudan border areas on Sunday.

Ambassador Ibrahim Taha Ayoub, Secretary-General of the Corporation, told the press in Khartoum that they were forced to postpone the convoy as necessary items such as a refrigerator have not arrived yet. The convoy is now expected to be dispatched on Tuesday.

Ayoub said that other charity convoys organised by the Corporation have arrived at the target areas of Kosti, Kurmuk, and Jebelein in White Nile state. He noted that there are other areas where South Sudanese refugees are in need of humanitarian assistance, such as South Kordofan and Blue Nile state. "The lack of capabilities has prevented sending aid to these areas," he said.

The Ambassador further said that the Corporation is working in coordination with international organisations such as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the UN World Food Programme, Doctors Without Borders, and the Sudanese government.

He explained that the Corporation is a non-political body supported by many civil society organisations as well as political parties. The relief items provided by the Corporation include food, clothes, medical equipment, vaccines, and medicines.

