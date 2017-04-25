Somalia: Gunmen Murder Police Officer in Mogadishu

Suspected Al shabaab assailants gunned down a senior Somali Police Officer in Mogadishu on Monday evening, the latest in series of the killings in the capital over the past few weeks.

The officer who was identified as Ali Afweyne, was shot dead at a cafe in Huriwa district by gunmen in a vehicle, according to a witness, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The killers sped off in a Toyota car after shooting dead the Police officer before the arrival of the security forces. An investigation is underway to find out the perpetrators.

No group has yet claimed credit for the killing, however, the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants have carried out similar string of assassinations in the capital in the past.