24 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Murder Police Officer in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Suspected Al shabaab assailants gunned down a senior Somali Police Officer in Mogadishu on Monday evening, the latest in series of the killings in the capital over the past few weeks.

The officer who was identified as Ali Afweyne, was shot dead at a cafe in Huriwa district by gunmen in a vehicle, according to a witness, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The killers sped off in a Toyota car after shooting dead the Police officer before the arrival of the security forces. An investigation is underway to find out the perpetrators.

No group has yet claimed credit for the killing, however, the Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants have carried out similar string of assassinations in the capital in the past.

Somalia

Four Militants Executed By Firing Squad in Baidoa City

Somali military court on Monday has executed four suspects linked to Al- Shabaab for carrying out blasts in the town of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.