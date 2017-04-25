Sudan: Four Agreements Signed Between Agricultural Bank and U.S. Companies

Khartoum — The Agricultural Bank of Sudan has signed four agreements on the transfer of modern technologies with major US companies in the fields of central irrigation, irrigation pumps, silos, solar energy and water technology.

"The lifting of the economic embargo is a breakthrough for the banking sector in general and for the agricultural bank in particular in its capacity as the backbone of the financing of agriculture," said Salah Al-Din Hassan Ahmed, the General Manager of the Agricultural Bank, adding that Sudan's regional and global openness is a great opportunity to transfer technology for the development of agricultural sector.

Regarding the outcome of his recent visit to the United States of America within the delegation of the Federal Minister of Agriculture Dr. Ibrahim Al-Dekhairi and the signing of agreements, the Agricultural Bank's General Manager revealed that the Agricultural Bank received written message from the American companies on the direct contact with the Agricultural Bank, adding that the bank received a call from a one of the major US bank on the exchange of documents and data and opening of a direct account within the bank, explaining that after the exchange of documents and the opening of the account, the agreements will immediately be implemented, describing the move as the achievement and good beginning of the banking operations with the global banks in Europe, Arab world and Asia, expecting direct contact with more international banks, pointing to the meeting, during the delegation's visit, with the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade, Treasury and American aid as well as OFAK.