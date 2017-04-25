West Africa: Minister of Trade Meets ESCWA Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister of Commerce Ambassador Salah Mohamed Al-Hassan met at his office Sunday with the delegation of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) headed by its Executive Secretary Khawla Matar.

The meeting discussed the three-year technical cooperation program between the commission and the government of the Sudan represented by the Ministry of Commerce, in addition to the signing of a memorandum of understanding on this program comprising technical support in economic, social, technical and technological fields as well as workshops and technical and advisory services.

The minister hoped that benefits would be gained from the project besides the large returns on sustainable development that Sudan will gain from in this work.

It is to be recalled that ESCWA is a United Nations' regional commission operating under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council and coordinates its activities with the key departments and offices at the United Nations Headquarters and with the specialized agencies, international organizations and regional bodies.