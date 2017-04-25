17 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

West Africa: Minister of Trade Meets ESCWA Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Commerce Ambassador Salah Mohamed Al-Hassan met at his office Sunday with the delegation of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) headed by its Executive Secretary Khawla Matar.

The meeting discussed the three-year technical cooperation program between the commission and the government of the Sudan represented by the Ministry of Commerce, in addition to the signing of a memorandum of understanding on this program comprising technical support in economic, social, technical and technological fields as well as workshops and technical and advisory services.

The minister hoped that benefits would be gained from the project besides the large returns on sustainable development that Sudan will gain from in this work.

It is to be recalled that ESCWA is a United Nations' regional commission operating under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council and coordinates its activities with the key departments and offices at the United Nations Headquarters and with the specialized agencies, international organizations and regional bodies.

Sudan

SPLM-N Requests Mbeki to Delay Peace Talks to Fix Friction

The delegation of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) has asked the African mechanism mediating the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.