23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Second Phase of Green Housing Project in Khartoum State Launched

Khartoum — The Director of the Green Housing Project of the National Housing and Development Fund Amir Mohamed Ali Mohamed has said that the second phase of project was inaugurated Sunday at Al-Fath area (4) in partnership with the State Forestry Corporation.

Mohamed explained, in statement to SUNA, that 2000 seedlings have been prepared for this stage, adding that the project plan for this year aims at planting 8,500 seedlings," he said. "There is a team resident in the site to provide care for these seedlings in cooperation with the forestry authority," he added.

He stressed that the idea of the project would contribute to supporting vegetation coverage and spreading greenery in accordance with the global and regional trends as well as protecting these schemes. He praised the role of the housing fund's board of directors, its officials and the state forestry authority in the implementation and success of the project.

SUNA is to inform that the idea of the project started in 2006 and the actual implementation began in 2007.

