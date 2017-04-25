Africa: Russia's Kasperky Expands Partner Programme to Africa

Johannesburg — KASPERSKY Lab, the Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, has launched a new partner programme in Africa, aimed at managed service providers (MSPs) offering security services or would like to add them to their current portfolio. The programme is envisaged to help MSPs to address the growing demand for information technology security services and enables them to attract new customers in the small and medium business markets, while satisfying existing customers looking to outsource all IT functions, including security, to a trusted third-party. Riaan Badenhorst, Managing Director, Kaspersky Lab Africa, says Kaspersky Lab's MSP Programme was created specifically to meet the needs of partners who want to grow their managed service offerings in cybersecurity -without additional administrative overheads or resources. He says the programme is based on the world's most tested, most awarded multi-layered security solutions. "It allows MSP partners to secure the complete customer infrastructure, from mobile devices and desktops to physical and virtual servers, with our comprehensive portfolio that can be delivered both on-premises or from the cloud," says Badenhorst. To join the programme, MSP partners can register on the partner portal. First Distribution, operating across Africa, with offices in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, announced the news about joining Kaspersky Lab's programme, at their First for Cloud Roadshow in Midrand, Johannesburg, which was attended by over 100 partners, resellers and vendors. Debbie Abrahall, Managing Director, First Distribution, says with Kaspersky Lab's new programme we see great opportunities for resellers and MSPs. "We believe that with this, everybody in the market, including SMB clients, will benefit from the high-quality cybersecurity proposals that allow remote management and make IT security more affordable, says Abrahall. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky Lab technologies. Founded in 1997, it helps 270 000 corporate clients. - CAJ News

