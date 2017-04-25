Kenya: Governor Ndathi Concedes Defeat in Kirinyaga Jubilee Primaries

Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi on Tuesday said he has conceded defeat in the Jubilee primaries even before the final results were announced.

Mr Ndathi made the announcement after results in three constituencies showed he was tailing Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru.

The results from Ndia, Gichugu and Kirinyaga Central constituencies showed Mr Gitari was leading with 37,632 votes followed by Ms Waiguru who got 33,233 votes while Mr Ndathi was third with 6,217 votes.

Counting of votes for Mwea, which is the biggest and most populous constituency is ongoing.

Mr Ndathi told journalists that the nominations was marred with irregularities.

He said he will hold a meeting with his supporters and advisors Wednesday to discuss his next move.

He alleged that few ballot boxes were delivered to his strongholds in Kiburia and Laimu polling stations.

The governor also said he did not participate in the exercise after angry voters burnt ballot materials in Rukenya polling station because names of eight MCA aspirants were missing.

