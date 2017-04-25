Kenya: Nairobi ODM Primaries Rescheduled Over Security Breach

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has blamed logistics issues and security breach for the postponement of Nairobi County primaries.

Addressing journalists at Orange House Tuesday, ODM Secretary General Agnes Zani said the party woke up to a security alert and some logistical issues that made them arrive at the decision to cancel the nominations that were to start at 6 am.

"Something has happened for Nairobi County and it is a security breach and we are handling the situation.

"We have had a situation that has not been able to be controlled at the moment. It was a logistical issue that happened in the early hours of today that has not enabled us to proceed," said Ms Zani.

The secretary general termed the situation political and that the party was working to resolve it.

"This is a political situation, we have political dynamics and we wake up to new things every day and we have to make decisions as we move along," she said.

She said the party will give more information on the new date for the exercise