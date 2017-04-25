Benguela — The lack of feeds for chickens is hampering the increase of the national egg production.

This was said to Angop by the chairman of the National Poultry Association, Rui Santos, on the occasion of the regional meeting held in Benguela on Saturday.

He said that the high price of maize and soybeans in the Angolan market is making it difficult for national poultry farmers to maintain sustainable activity.

"These cereals were previously purchased from domestic suppliers, but because of the high price, poultry farmers are forced to look for other markets where the price is half of what is charged locally, set at USD 700 per ton", he said.

As for production levels, Rui Santos said there has been a considerable drop in recent years since the announcement of the financial crisis, but he argued that the sector remains committed to this year 2017 to reverse the scenario in order to meet the demand of the market.

He informed that the provinces of Bengo, Luanda, Cuanza Sul and Benguela are the largest producers, which cover more than 60 percent of the needs.

Concerning the production of chickens, he considered that the meat production still does not represent the existing potential, since it is an area that needs a lot of investments in infrastructures.

The meeting, which brought together poultry farmers from the provinces of Benguela, Huambo Huíla and Cunene, aimed to address issues of the association and statistics of production levels, whose goal is to consolidate ties of cooperation among members, in order to solve the problems affecting the sector, such as the acquisition of raw materials.