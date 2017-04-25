Kenya: Slow Start for Jubilee Primaries in North Rift

Jubilee nominations began slowly in Uasin Gishu, Bungoma and West Pokot counties on Tuesday following a delay in distribution of ballot boxes and papers.

Hundreds of voters began queuing as early as 5am in Eldoret town but voting was yet to begin at 7am.

Those who lined up at MV Patel Memorial Polling Station in the town expressed disappointment with the delay but were hopeful that they would cast their ballots later in the day.

In Ainabkoi, there was a standoff early in the morning after polling clerks and owners of cars hired to ferry voting materials refused to leave Rift Valley Technical Training Institute. The issue was sorted and they left with the materials to constituency.

In Turbo, Police impounded a car that was claimed to have been carrying ballot papers.

In Kapseret, voting was temporarily stopped after agents differed over which register to use at Wareng High School polling station.

In West Pokot, voting was yet to begin at 9am.

In Bungoma, distribution of voting materials to various polling stations began at 7am.

Reporting by Wycliff Kipsang, Stanley Kimuge, Gerald Bwisa, Titus Oteba, Dennis Lubanga, Oscar Kakai and Titus Ominde