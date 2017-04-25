ZANU PF Nyanga North legislator Hubert Nyanhongo, who is on charges of being found with a pangolin, was last week freed on $200 bail by High court judge justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa.

Nyanhongo was recently arrested on allegations of trying to sell a live Pangolin in Chipinge. He was ordered to report once on every Friday at Dzivarasekwa Police station.

As part of his bail conditions, Nyanhongo was also ordered to surrender his passport to the clerk of court of Chipinge magistrate's court and to reside at his given address until the finalisation of the matter.

The MP was arrested last month together with Samuel Samson, Misheck Satuku and Positive Mutenda.

Nyanhongo, who is pleading not guilty, submitted to the court that he was arrested while en-route to his constituency and there-after to Chipinge to consult a traditional healer over his ailments which he said required traditional healing.

He had also submitted that it would be incredibly stupid for a law-maker to involve himself in the commission of an offence which he would fully be aware of as being breaking the law.

However, according to the State, on April 1 this year at around 4pm in Birchenough Bridge, the co-accused Samson called Parks and Wildlife Department informant Samuel Gona advising him that he was selling a Pangolin and the pair agreed to meet in Chipinge.

It is alleged that Gona then informed parks and wildlife authority officer who then came up with a plan to arrest the suspects with the informant now posing as a buyer.

It is alleged Nyanhongo was among the occupants of a Jeep Cherokee vehicle which picked the informant after which the party drove to a nearby business centre where they showed him the Pangolin and he agreed to buy it for $5,000.

The State alleges Gona told the suspects that he left his money behind and they decided to go and collect the cash.

As the party arrived at Birchenough Bridge they were waved to stop by Parks and Wildlife Authority staff.

The officers searched the vehicle and recovered a live Pangolin weighing 9,5kg on the back passenger seat. The State alleges the Pangolin was worth $5,000.