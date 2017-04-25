25 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Wilson Masamba Leaves Maba for Mpbcb

By Rahim Kamwana

Blantyre April 25, 2017: After months of speculation and outright denial, Wilson 'Shasha' Masamba has returned to Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) leaving the Malawi Boxing Association (MABA).

Earlier in the year the two boxing mother bodies have been in disagreements over boxers rotating between them.

Just weeks ago, some boxers from MABA wanted to return to MPBCB but the reports were refuted by MABA.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency MANA) on Monday President for MPBCB, Lonzo Zimba said it is true that Masamba has returned to their body and has already paid for the license fee,

"We received an application letter from him that he wants to return to us therefore we have given him the license after he fulfilled the requirements needed," he said.

Zimba added that boxers should make good decisions before affiliating with any boxing body saying they should find out what rules and regulations they should be following before signing any contracts.

Masamba is the only boxer that has left MABA leaving behind the likes of; Musa Ajibu, Chimwemwe Chiotcha among others.

Commenting on the development, Masamba said it is true that he is now under MPBCB.

"Things have to change for us athletes. We also need greener pastures. My fans should not worry because I will be the same and they should be supporting me as they have always been doing," he said.

