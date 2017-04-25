25 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Forgery Suspect Denies Bribery Charges

By Luqman Cloete

A SUSPECT with South African and Namibian citizenship was convicted on a charge of possessing a forged driver's licence in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Daniel Tomas, who conducted his own defence, pleaded guilty to a charge of forgery and uttering yesterday.

Traffic officer Ambrosius Klaasen arrested Tomas on Friday for using a forged driver's licence.

Tomas allegedly offered Klaasen N$3 100 at the local police station to avoid arrest after being found in possession of the fake South African driver's licence.

He pleaded not guilty to the bribery charge, claiming that it would have been "impossible" for him to pay a bribe at the police station to Klaasen.

"I did not offer money as a bribe to the traffic officer," the suspect said while denying the charge of bribery.

He was remanded in custody after state prosecutor Adriana Sangunji opposed bail, arguing that he might flee the country if released. The case was postponed to 17 May.

