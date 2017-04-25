PRIMARY and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Sylvia Utete Masango has blamed the land reform programme for the miserable state of schools in rural Matebeleland.

Responding to a question on why government was neglecting schools in the southern region during an 'Improving Girls Access through Transforming Education' (IGATE) meeting in Bulawayo last week, Utete Masango admitted that the squalid learning as well as living conditions for teachers and students common in the region epitomizes the monumental failure of the government's land resettlement programme.

"With 2000, as we all know, the agrarian reform; there was movement. I have been to Matebeleland South where we had even to navigate to where a satellite school is," she said.

"So, at least, government had to make sure that kids go school and these structures had to be put up. At the moment, they are satellite and this means they do not have the right infrastructure that is expected," said the permanent secretary.

Utete Masango claimed that the government is in the process of constructing new and modern schools throughout the country.

"Government has come up with programmes. You might not have heard but as journalists, you must know that there is the joint venture partnership infrastructure development.

"A survey was done in 2013 and that time the deficit was 2056 new schools including also schools like Mpopoma that has an enrollment of 4000," she said.

Most school buildings in rural Matebeleland, especially Binga, are comprised of huts made from pole and dagga with thatched roofs.

Children have to sit on bare dusty floor while teachers live in single and dagga huts, some of them without doors.

In Matebeleland North, on average children walk for about 7km to schools.

The Senate Thematic Committee on Millennium Development Goals on the provision of education in resettled areas produced a damning report about the learning environment at most satellite schools set up in former commercial farming areas.

The report established that Zimbabwe has 701 satellite primary schools that were legally registered but do not have any budgetary allocation and manpower.