25 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Writer Ângelo Reis Defends Boosting of Literary Programmes

Luanda — The writer Ângelo Reis, also nicknamed ?Barefoot Poet?, last Monday in Luanda defended the boosting of literary programmes, with a view to stimulating the appearance of new talents and authors, so that the national literature can improve its quality even more.

This statement was made to ANGOP on the fringes of the presentation of his reedited book entitled "Um dia depois de amanhã" (One day after tomorrow), a ceremony promoted by the literary movement dubbed Movimento Lev'Arte.

According to the author, there is a need for the promotion of more literary events, with the goals to promote literature, both in Luanda and in other provinces.

Ângelo Reis is a founding member of the Lev'Arte Movement. Besides publishing poetry books he has also released three lyric poetry compact discs.

He was born in Luanda, in 1978.

