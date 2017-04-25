Tanzania: Shadow Minister Cuts Short Speech in Protest

Dodoma — The Opposition spokesperson for the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs), Mr Ally Saleh (Malindi-CUF), yesterday cut short his alternative budget speech in protest following an order by House chairperson Mussa Azzan Zungu to omit four pages of his speech which contained unparliamentary language.

Mr Saleh's speech comprised 59 pages but he read before the House only two and a half pages before he abruptly ended it in a huff.

Controversy began when he was on the second page and told the House that in the execution of the current budget, all ministries had experienced budget difficulties, especially when it came to development funds, and said in Kiswahili "Wamebanwa mpaka wamevunjwa mbavu," literally meaning "they have been squeezed to the extent of having their ribs broken."

At that point Attorney General George Masaju stood up on a point of order, saying the lawmaker was going contrary to Standing Orders which require all MPs to speak the truth inside the House.

"I think he wants to emphasize budgetary shortfalls in the current fiscal year, but he should use parliamentary language. This is an official session, and no one's ribs have been broken here."

Mr Azzan then ordered Mr Saleh to omit the words and he agreed. Turning to page three, Mr Saleh told the House that the VP's office is one of the major victims of the "circumciser" (a top leader, who he didn't name, but who had powers to slash budgets as he pleased). Mr Masaju stood up again and told the House that they were passing ministerial budgets and not discussing circumcision. In his defence, Mr Saleh told the House that he was only using figures of speech to underline his message, but the AG's objection was again granted by Mr Azzan.

Mr Saleh decided to call it quits after he was interrupted by Mr Masaju on three other occasions, saying there was no point in continue to read his speech.