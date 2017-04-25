Tanzania: Minister's Ultimatum On Land Rent

Dar es Salaam — The Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, has issued a 36-day ultimatum to land owners to pay land rent.

He also directed those who own land traditionally without offers in urban areas, municipal and city councils, to send their ownership information to land officers in their councils.

With effect from July this year, according to him, the government will also start charging squatters on the basis on the value of the plot.

He called on the owners to avoid undervaluation, or they risk losing un-declared land.

The minister further warns that all those who fail to comply with the directives should be prepared to face the full force of the law.

"If owners of land, being plots or farms, fail to pay rent in a given period, they will be taken to court," noted Mr Lukuvi in a video clip which was circulating in social media yesterday.

On top of that, he said defaulters' properties would be confiscated and title deeds cancelled.

The move was to ensure all land owners paid rent accordingly.

"It does not make sense that of the 70 per cent of land which is under use in the country, only 11 per cent is being covered by land rent," noted Mr Lukuvi. "It is high time land owners crosschecked their records to see whether or not they have paid the fees and if not, they should immediately do so before they face the full force of the law," he stressed.