Tanzania: Sign Pact On Torture, MPs Challenge Govt

Dodoma — The government has been challenged to sign the International Convention against Torture in order to overcome the incidence of violation of human rights, which also in discordant with the Tanzanian Constitution.

MPs yesterday criticised the government for remaining silent in spite of the increase in cases of human rights violation and torture in the country.

Mr Ally Saleh (Malindi-CUF) yesterday charged in the august House that a recent report by Amnesty International (AI) pointed at Tanzanian as being among countries that are recording an increase in incidents of human rights violations while the government doesn't seem to care.

"Why is the government dilly-dallying over the signing the International Convention against Torture?

For his part, MP for Rombo constituency, Mr Joseph Selasini (Chadema), claimed that most police officers are not aware of regulations governing their daily work.

"Most police officers brutalise civilians even in minor matters that don't require the use of excessive power.

"I believe most them are ignorant of relevant regulations. Is there any plan to educte them?" he asked, directing his question to the Constitutional and Legal Affairs minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.

In his overall response, Prof Kabudi said his ministry would mull over how best the country can sign the International Convention against Torture.

"Currently, according to existing Constitution, any act against human rights is an offence, and such cases have always been handled accordingly at our courts. It is only a matter of an individual victim reporting whenever his/her rights are tampered with," he said.