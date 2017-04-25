25 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: UNDP Boss Deportation Lands in Parliament

By Athumani Mtulya

Dodoma — Mbozi Member of Parliament Mr Pascal Haonga wants the government to explain reasons behind the deportation of UNDP country director.

Mr Haonga asked for guidance from the Chairperson (Andrew Chenge) on why the government issued a persona non grata to deport Ms Awa Dabo over weekend.

"Mr Chairperson, there are claims that the said diplomat was intruding into local politics, especially the last Zanzibar elections. How true is this and isn't government causing a diplomatic wrangle with UN?" he queried.

Ruling on the matter, Mr Chenge told the House on Tuesday that the executive has full autonomy on diplomatic relations and the parliament wouldn't question why the said diplomat was ordered out of the country.

