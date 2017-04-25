24 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Tour Eritrea 2017 Concludes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Tour Eritrea 2017 which commenced on 15 April with UCI category 1.2 "Fenkil Challenge" concluded on 23 April with the "Asmara Circuit". In the race that covered 125.4 kilometers Micael Habtom from Eri-Tel, Yohannes Tesfai from Sembel, Saimon Musie from the Eritrean national team stood from 1st to 3rd respectively.

At teams level Eri-Tel, Sembel and the Eritrean national team stood from 1st to 3rd respectively.

In the 5th and final stage of the Tour Eritrea 2017, UCI's 2.2 category that was conducted on Saturday from Massawa to Asmara that covered 107.79 k.m. and Zemenfes Solomon member of the Eritrean national team became the winner of the stage, overall classification with the yellow jersey and the king of the mountains. Jin Cloude Awzien and Jin Bosko Sengimana both from the Rwanda national Cycling Team finished 2nd and 3rd respectively and climbed the podium with Zemenfes Solomon.

The national teams from Eritrea, Rwanda, Sudan, Kenya and the Republic of South Africa as well as Eri-Tel, Sembel, Asbeco, Baike-Aid, Amore-Vita and Global teams took part in the Tour Eritrea 2017.

In related news, Kenyan Athlete Daniel Wanjuru became the winner of the London Marathon while Eritrean athletes Girmai Gebreselasie and Amanuel Mesel stood 6th and 8th respectively.

Eritrea

Seminar On Role of Youth On National Development Drive

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEW) branch in the Central region conducted a seminar aimed at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.