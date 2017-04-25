24 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Water Supply Project

Barentu — Solar powered water supply project has been implemented in Deret administrative area, Akordet sub-zone.

The residents of the area said that the regrouping of villages in new settlement areas have enabled them become beneficiaries of various social services such as education and healthcare as well as provision of potable water.

According to the residents the elementary school built by the Government in their area and the micro-dam are significantly contributing to the improved livelihoods of the residents.

Mr. Humed Idris, administrator of Deret administrative area, noted that the water supply project that includes 5 water distribution centers is enabling the residents to have an easy access to portable water in their vicinity.

Deret is located 27 km away to the south of Akordet.

