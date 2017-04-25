Eritrea: Seminar On Role of Youth On National Development Drive

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEW) branch in the Central region conducted a seminar aimed at raising the awareness and organizational capacity of the youth.

Ms. Alem Berhe, NUEW's board member, said that the primary objective of the union is to ensure gender equality in all sectors and that commendable achievement has been registered owing to the concerted efforts being exerted towards that end.

Ms. Solomie Ghebreslasie, head of political and organizational affairs in the NUEW and Ms. Rahel Amine, head of NUEW's branch in the Central region, pointed out that the union has been making due contribution in the eradication of harmful practices that have been causing dire consequences in women's reproductive health.

The organizers of the seminar called on female students to strengthen participation and commitment in the efforts being made in the eradication of harmful practice and particularly that of underage marriage.

Likewise, a seminar on the role of youth on the national development drive was conducted in Assab city in which youth workers from various institutions as well as junior and secondary school students took part.

Mr. Adem Ali, PFDJ secretary in the Southern Red Sea region, pointed out on the significance of strong organizational capacity at various levels in the success of the overall national development drive and called on the youth to equip themselves with different skills and cope up with new technology for better future.

The participants of the seminar on their part urged for the sustainability of such seminars dealing with youth issues.