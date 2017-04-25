Tanzania: Geita, Shinyanga Hit 70% Birth Registration

Mwanza — Geita and Shinyanga regions registered and issued birth certificates to 479,146 children during the past one month, from March 21 to April 21, 2017.

The registered children make 70 percent of the registration and certificate issuance target in the two regions through the Under Five Birth Registration strategy already implemented in five regions so far.

Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) Acting Chief Executive Officer Emmy Hudson said in a brief report on the campaign that 230,151 children, equivalent to 71 percent of the target, were registered in Shinyanga and 249,000 children registered in Geita, making 60 percent of the target. According to Ms Hudson, Kahama Town Council and Shinyanga District Council recorded an impressive performance in the registration, with 78 and 65 per cent, respectively.

"The exercise for both regions was carried out relatively well with records showing that in Geita Region, Nyangw'ale District Council registered 78 percent of the target, followed by Geita Town Council's 67 percent and Geita District Council that registered 56 percent of the target," she said.

The Under Five Registration strategy aims at ensuring that all children in the country are registered and issued with birth certificates, free of charge. Apart from Shinyanga and Geita regions, other regions already implementing the strategy are Mbeya, Songwe, Mwanza, Iringa and Njombe, with Lindi and Mtwara coming next.

The RITA chief said the ambitious program will finally see Tanzania, currently categorised among countries with poor performance birth registration, having reliable data base of birth records.

Before U5 registration strategy kicked off last year, the country had registered less than 10 percent of its child population, making it difficult for the nation to predict, plan and supply social services equitably and reliably among its nationals.

She challenged all parents in the two regions to ensure that they register their children without fail, saying there are enough registration centers to cater for the turn up, with Shinyanga and Geita having 322 and 257 centres, respectively.

However, the agency has lately encountered a number of challenges including mixture of names used at home and those used during registrations, with some fathers protesting the names especially those suggested by their wives to appear on the birth certificates.

But despite the few odds, Ms Hudson said all the strategies will be deployed to attain the 100 percent registration target in six months of birth, calling for maximum cooperation of the Local Government Authorities leaders.

"The Shinyanga and Geita residents particularly parents should fully seize this opportunity to ensure their children are registered and served with birth certificates, which are important documents during the provision of almost all social services," she said.