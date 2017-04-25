25 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nghaamwa in an Accident

By Marx Itamalo

THE Oshikoto police have opened a case of culpable homicide against Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa, who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian at the Onankali village in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to police, Nghaamwa (73), who was driving alone towards Ondangwa from a meeting at Otjiwarongo, hit Petrus Iyambo (20) at about 01h00.

Iyambo, who died on the spot, was on his way home from nearby cuca shops.

His next of kin have been informed. Nghaamwa could not be reached for comment yesterday as his phone was off.

In Omusati, three drownings were reported over the weekend. At Oshandumbala village, Safustinus Tukaleni Haushona (31), from the Oshamale village, was found dead in a fishing net on Friday.

The body of Fillemon Nakanyala (52), who went missing on Friday, was found in a waterhole at the Ashaaga village.

Tomas Makanda Fikameni (10) from the Olungalunga village, also drowned on Friday after accidentally falling in a dam. In the Okahao constituency, Tomas Ndilo Iipinge (57), died on Sunday when a fire engulfed his shack while he was sleeping.

The incident happened at around 23h00. According to the police report, Iipinge could not be saved as the shack was locked from the inside. He was burned beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, Oshana police reported that Rachel Ndinelao Mbonge (21) from the Onawa village committed suicide by hanging on Friday. She was also pregnant.

