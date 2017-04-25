Luanda — The decision of hosting the senior men's basketball Africa Cup of Nations l (Afrobasket2017) only engages the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), said on Sunday minister of Sports and Youth, Albino da Conceição.

The official said so in an interview at sports programme "Domingo Desportivo" of the Angolan Public Television (TPA), regarding the announcement of Fiba-Africa that Angola will host Afrobasket2017.

"The federation contacted us, but there was no response from the government yet. Therefore, any position is at this time the sole responsibility of FAB. So, it does not engage, for now, the Angolan Executive", said Albino da Conceição.

He added that there has not been an answer yet because there are a number of issues to be considered, which "condition, for now, a rapid takeover of position as the FAB intended".

For this reason, he emphasized, for the moment, this situation only engages the FAB.

Afrobasket2017 is scheduled for August 19-30. At that time the general elections should be held in the country. It was announced on Monday the proposal of the date of the election - August 23.

The continental competition, which Angola has hosted on three occasions and won 11 times, was initially attributed to the Republic of Congo, but the latter evoked financial difficulties for not hosting the event.