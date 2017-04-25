Namibia: Geingob to Visit Zimbabwe This Week

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob will embark on a three-day state visit to Zimbabwe this week.

In a press statement issued yesterday, State House press secretary Albertus Aochamub said the President will depart tomorrow and will be in Zimbabwe until Friday, adding that it was the first visit to that country by the Namibian President since taking office two years ago. The visit aims to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Aochamub said the state visit will be preceded by the 4th round of diplomatic consultations, which was held yesterday, 24 April, and the hosting of the 8th Session of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation, also from yesterday to 26 April.

Geingob will also address Zimbabwean representatives of various industries at Harare, and is then expected to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) at Bulawayo on 28 April. A select group of Namibian business people will be accompanying the President on the state visit, while some will also be exhibiting at the ZITF.