25 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingob to Visit Zimbabwe This Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob will embark on a three-day state visit to Zimbabwe this week.

In a press statement issued yesterday, State House press secretary Albertus Aochamub said the President will depart tomorrow and will be in Zimbabwe until Friday, adding that it was the first visit to that country by the Namibian President since taking office two years ago. The visit aims to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Aochamub said the state visit will be preceded by the 4th round of diplomatic consultations, which was held yesterday, 24 April, and the hosting of the 8th Session of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation, also from yesterday to 26 April.

Geingob will also address Zimbabwean representatives of various industries at Harare, and is then expected to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) at Bulawayo on 28 April. A select group of Namibian business people will be accompanying the President on the state visit, while some will also be exhibiting at the ZITF.

Namibia

Governor Nghaamwa in Accident

THE Oshikoto police have opened a case of culpable homicide against Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa, who allegedly hit… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.