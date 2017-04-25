24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Fura-Branga Locality Declared Free of Mines and Unexploded Devices

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Fura-Branga Locality, West Darfur State, declared in a celebration, that it has become free of mines and unexploded devices.

The celebration was attended by Minister of State for Defense, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salem, Governor of West Darfur State, Enginerr Fadl Al-Mula Al-Haga, Commissioner of Fura-Branga, Dr Hussein Al-Ghali, a number of military security officials, partners from local, regional and international organizations , leaders of native administration and representatives of civil society organizations.

Gen, Salim appreciated efforts being made on cleaning of the locality and that it has been declared free of mines and unexploded devices , a matter, he said, would boost confidence and tranquility among citizens so that they could carry out their activities normally.

Governor of West Darfur, on his part, urged people of the Locality to promote culture of tolerance and peace and to renounce violence and fighting and to move towards production instead.

Sudan

SPLM-N Requests Mbeki to Delay Peace Talks to Fix Friction

The delegation of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) has asked the African mechanism mediating the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.