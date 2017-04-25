Sudan: Fura-Branga Locality Declared Free of Mines and Unexploded Devices

Khartoum — The Fura-Branga Locality, West Darfur State, declared in a celebration, that it has become free of mines and unexploded devices.

The celebration was attended by Minister of State for Defense, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salem, Governor of West Darfur State, Enginerr Fadl Al-Mula Al-Haga, Commissioner of Fura-Branga, Dr Hussein Al-Ghali, a number of military security officials, partners from local, regional and international organizations , leaders of native administration and representatives of civil society organizations.

Gen, Salim appreciated efforts being made on cleaning of the locality and that it has been declared free of mines and unexploded devices , a matter, he said, would boost confidence and tranquility among citizens so that they could carry out their activities normally.

Governor of West Darfur, on his part, urged people of the Locality to promote culture of tolerance and peace and to renounce violence and fighting and to move towards production instead.