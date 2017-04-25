Sudan: Contractors Union and British Ambassador Discuss Issues of Capacity Building and Training in Britain

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sudanese Contractors Union, Engineer Al-Sir Awad Salih, Monday received at the union's headquarters the Ambassador of Britain to Sudan, Michael Aron, in presence of the Director of the European Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Yousif Al-Kordofani, the Chairman of the Council of the Engineering Works Contractors, Engineer Malik Dongola, and a number of the union's executive bureau.

In a press statement to SUNA, Engineer Dongola said that the meeting came in the context of the cooperation and coordination between the council and the union to enhance the skills of the Sudanese contractor and to enable the contractors' sector to compete internationally in the coming stage.

He said that the meeting has discussed means of boosting the union's training session, scheduled in the United Kingdom in the coming stage and participation of the Sudanese party in the activities and exhibitions of the contractors' sector in Britain, in the context of the efforts to strengthen the economic relations between Sudan and the United Kingdom, enhancing skills of the Sudanese contractor and return of the British companies to operate in Sudan,

Engineer Dongola said that the British Ambassador has affirmed the importance of easing the issues of money transfers and the banking dealing between the two countries.

He indicated that the British Ambassador announced that a branch of the British - Arab Bank would shortly be opened in Khartoum.

Dongola said that the British Ambassador has affirmed the important role of the Contractors Union in strengthening the Sudanese - British relations and affirmed his concern with enhancement of the Sudanese contractor's skills and his fellowship to the concerned British institutions.