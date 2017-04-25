Sudan: Delegation of Djiboutian Experts Visits Number of Higher Education Institutions

Khartoum — A delegation of Djiboutian experts, which is currently visiting the country, got acquainted with the pioneering experiments of institutions of higher education in Sudan.

The delegation visited Mycetoma Center at Soba Teaching Center, Faculties of Engineering and Medicine of Khartoum University where Dean of Faculty of Engineering , Professor Ali Abdul-Rahman agreed to train students of Djibouti University at the Faculty workshops and laboratories.

In the same context, the Djiboutian experts paid visit to Khartoum Institute for Arabic Language during the Institute Director Professor Ali Abdalla Al-Naeem disclosed that the Institute provides annual scholarships to Djiboutian students, affirming the Khartoum Institute for Arabic Language ready to fully cooperate with Djibouti University.