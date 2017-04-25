24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Contractors Union Discusses With UK Ambassador Issues of Training and Capacity Building

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sudanese Contractors Union, Engineer Al-Sir Awad Salih met, on Monday, with the British Ambassador to Sudan, Michel Aron.

The meeting was attended by Director European Department at Foreign Ministry, Dr Yousif Al-Kordufani and Chairman of the Council for Organization of Contractors of Engineering Work, Engineer Malik Dongola.

Engineer Dongola said he meeting with UK Ambassador sought ways of supporting training sessions set to be held in United Kingdom for members of the Union during the coming period, participation of Sudanese side in fairs organized by British contractors as part of efforts to increase the capacity building of the Sudanese contractors and return of UK companies to resume their activities in Sudan.

He pointed out that the British Ambassador indicated to importance of removing obstacles before financial and bank transfers between Sudan and UK.

Engineer Dongola added that the British Ambassador referred to important role of the Sudanese Contractors Union in development of relations between the two countries.

Sudan

Bombing Jebel Marra 'Violates Ceasefire'

The holdout rebel group in Darfur's Jebel Marra has condemned the aerial bombardments by the Sudanese Air Force last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.