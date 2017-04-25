Sudan: Contractors Union Discusses With UK Ambassador Issues of Training and Capacity Building

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sudanese Contractors Union, Engineer Al-Sir Awad Salih met, on Monday, with the British Ambassador to Sudan, Michel Aron.

The meeting was attended by Director European Department at Foreign Ministry, Dr Yousif Al-Kordufani and Chairman of the Council for Organization of Contractors of Engineering Work, Engineer Malik Dongola.

Engineer Dongola said he meeting with UK Ambassador sought ways of supporting training sessions set to be held in United Kingdom for members of the Union during the coming period, participation of Sudanese side in fairs organized by British contractors as part of efforts to increase the capacity building of the Sudanese contractors and return of UK companies to resume their activities in Sudan.

He pointed out that the British Ambassador indicated to importance of removing obstacles before financial and bank transfers between Sudan and UK.

Engineer Dongola added that the British Ambassador referred to important role of the Sudanese Contractors Union in development of relations between the two countries.