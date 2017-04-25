24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of States Unanimously Approves Constitutional Amendments for Year 2017

Khartoum — The Council of States Monday approved unanimously the bill of the Constitution of Sudan for the year 2005 - amendments for the year 2017, the freedoms supplement, in the final reading phase.

The Deputy Chairman of the Council of States, Dr. Ibrahim Yousif Habani, said that the amendment guaranteed the right of establishing the Higher Judiciary Council and the Security and Intelligence Service which shall be a national regular force which is responsible for realizing the national and external security.

He said that the amendment has guaranteed the freedom of expression via the mass media, the right of freedom and safety, adding that the amendment has banned slavery and human trade, the right of joining associations, organizations, religious groups and political parties.

