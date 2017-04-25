East Africa: Foreign Minister Received Leaders of East African Journalists Unions

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Ghandour, has received the delegation of the East African Journalists Union currently on visit to the Sudan at the invitation of the Union of the Sudanese journalists

The Minister briefed the journalists on the home developments and the political situation in the country following the approval of the recommendations of the National Dialogue as well as the ensuring result of the nomination of the Prime minister and consultations currently underway to form the National Accord Government

The Minister also briefed the journalists on the Sudanese foreign policy and its relations with the Arab, African, and Asian, European as well as the recent developments in relations with the United States of America.

The Minister also said the Sudan is ready to host the seat of the East African journalists union when the unions present an official request to this effect.

The Unions have meanwhile expressed their support for Sudan and stand beside Sudan on all issues of concern.

It is to be noted that the union bring each of Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Djibouti.

The meetings of the union kicked off here today with an address from the president of the Sudanese journalists union Sadeq Rizaigi. The meeting will wound session on Tuesday with an approval of the communique and an election of a new leadership for the union.