24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kasha Calls Students of University of Bakhtalruda to Renounce Violence

Kosti, White Nile — Governor of White Nile State. Dr Abdul-Hameed Musa Kasha called students of Bakhtal-Ridha University to present a model of democratic practice and relinquish violence inside the university campus.

Addressing Heritage and Sport Festival organized by Student Union of University of Bakhtalruda in Ad- Douiem town, Monday, in presence of Commissioner of Ad-Douiem Locality, Hamatou Muthtar, and Vice-Chancellor of University of Bakhtalruda , Professor Gadalla Abdalla, Kasha commended creative and cultural shows presented by students that boost unity of people of Sudan.

He said Bakhtalruda represents cultural and scientific minarets.

Governor of White Nile State called the all political forces and armed movements to come and participate in development and reconstruction of the country.

He stressed that students are leaders of the future and called them to abandon violence and expressed their views freely, stressing that the Government of State would not intervene in elections to be organized by the University.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Gadalla Abdalla said University of Bakhtalruda has become known internationally and has students from 21 countries , affirming the University support to students 's cultural, sport and creative activities.

