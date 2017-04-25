Sudan: Defense Minister Meets Nigerian Counterpart

Khartoum — Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn-Auf received, Monday, at his office, the Nigerian Defense Minister, General, Mansour Mohammed Dan and reviewed with him the defense and security coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

General, Ibn-Auf, during the meeting, has expressed pleasure over his counterpart's visit to Sudan, referring to the big role being played by Nigeria in realization of security, peace and stability in the region.

'Nigeria is a big and important country and we will cooperate in all fields, specially, in fighting terrorism which has no place, state or religion' the minister stressed.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Defense Minister has expressed happiness to visit Sudan, adding that his country and Sudan cooperate in all domains, affirming the necessity for coordination between the two countries, which shared deeply rooted relations, to maintain security in the African continent.