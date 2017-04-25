24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Address Fourth Session of Shura Council of National Congress

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will inaugurate next Thursday at Martyr Al-Zubair Conferences' Hall the opening sitting of the Fourth Session of the National Shura Council of the party.

In a press statement, the Chairman of the Shura Council, Prof. Kabashor Kuku, has affirmed completion of the preparations for holding the fourth session of the National Congress Shura Council, which will be convened as preparation for the General Conference of the National Congress on Friday and Saturday at the Exhibitions Area in Burri.

Prof. Kuku said that he informed the Deputy Chairman of the party Monday on completion of the preparations to hold the meeting of the Shura Council.

He explained that the Shura Council will discuss a number of reports relating to the overall political and executive performance, which be referred to the General Conference of the National Congress for deliberation and the issuing of decisions and directives.

