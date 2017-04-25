Sudan: Australia Commends Sudan's Cooperation in Facilitating Delivery of Humanitarian Assistance to Affected South Sudanese

Khartoum — The Government of Australia has commended the level of cooperation Sudan has shown with the UN in facilitating delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected civilian population in south Sudan and in opening up Sudanese borders to receive southerners fleeing the conflict in their home country

Head of the African Affairs at the Austrian Foreign Ministry and its ambassador to Sudan resident in Cairo, Egypt, pointed out in press statements following his meeting with the Deputy president of the National Congress party, Ibrhim Mahmoud, that his country Australia is keen to develop and cement relations further with the Sudan, referring to the role played by Australians of Sudanese origin in this regard.

The Australian diplomat has pointed out that a number of Australian companies have expressed desire to come and work in the Sudan particularly in the mining areas.