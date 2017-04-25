24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Briefed On Humanitarian Situations in South Kordofan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman was briefed on the humanitarian situations in South Kordofan State concerning the influxes of South Sudan refuges in to the state.

Hassabo who chaired, Monday, at the Presidential Palace, a meeting with the WALI (governor) OF South Kordofan State, a number of ministers and the concerned authorities, gave directives for setting up a higher committee to follow up the humanitarian situations in the state and coordination of efforts of the humanitarian aid workers and organizations to support the humanitarian situations in the affected areas before the rainy season.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Ahmed Mohammed Adam said in press statements following the meeting, said the meeting stressed the necessity for supporting the committees which were formed in the state during the coming period for more cooperation on humanitarian situation to solve the problems of those who returned from the rebel held-areas.

He pointed out that the VP has directed the concerned circles to provide the necessary assistance for the returnees.

Sudan

Bombing Jebel Marra 'Violates Ceasefire'

The holdout rebel group in Darfur's Jebel Marra has condemned the aerial bombardments by the Sudanese Air Force last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.