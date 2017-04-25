Sudan: VP Briefed On Humanitarian Situations in South Kordofan

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman was briefed on the humanitarian situations in South Kordofan State concerning the influxes of South Sudan refuges in to the state.

Hassabo who chaired, Monday, at the Presidential Palace, a meeting with the WALI (governor) OF South Kordofan State, a number of ministers and the concerned authorities, gave directives for setting up a higher committee to follow up the humanitarian situations in the state and coordination of efforts of the humanitarian aid workers and organizations to support the humanitarian situations in the affected areas before the rainy season.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Ahmed Mohammed Adam said in press statements following the meeting, said the meeting stressed the necessity for supporting the committees which were formed in the state during the coming period for more cooperation on humanitarian situation to solve the problems of those who returned from the rebel held-areas.

He pointed out that the VP has directed the concerned circles to provide the necessary assistance for the returnees.