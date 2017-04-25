Sudan: Dr Abukashawa Addresses Session of Human Resources Development in Sudan

Khartoum — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Somia Abukashawa addressed, Monday, the addressed the Sessionof Human Resources Development in Sudan which is organized by Comboni College in Khartoum and funded by Interior Ministry of Italy.

She said the session would address some concerns of youth who seek work opportunities as well as concerns resulted from legal and illegal migrations to EU countries, commending role played by Comboni College in adopting the project and availed the higher education institutions to take part in the session.

The Minister expressed appreciation to cooperation of Italy representing in its Embassy in Khartoum which provided services to institutions of higher education, especially to Khartoum University.

Dean of Comboni College, Professor, and Abdul-Rahman Khanji said the role of the College was to provide the labor market with well-qualified cadres.