24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr Abukashawa Addresses Session of Human Resources Development in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Somia Abukashawa addressed, Monday, the addressed the Sessionof Human Resources Development in Sudan which is organized by Comboni College in Khartoum and funded by Interior Ministry of Italy.

She said the session would address some concerns of youth who seek work opportunities as well as concerns resulted from legal and illegal migrations to EU countries, commending role played by Comboni College in adopting the project and availed the higher education institutions to take part in the session.

The Minister expressed appreciation to cooperation of Italy representing in its Embassy in Khartoum which provided services to institutions of higher education, especially to Khartoum University.

Dean of Comboni College, Professor, and Abdul-Rahman Khanji said the role of the College was to provide the labor market with well-qualified cadres.

Sudan

Bombing Jebel Marra 'Violates Ceasefire'

The holdout rebel group in Darfur's Jebel Marra has condemned the aerial bombardments by the Sudanese Air Force last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.