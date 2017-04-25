24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Culture Meets Al-Jazeera Delegation

Khartoum — Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi met, Monday, the Director of Training of the Qatari Al-Jazeera Channel and the accompanied delegation in the presence of the Director of the Channel's Sudan Office and the Director of Information of the Ministry, Al-Tayeb Al-Mokabrabbi.

The minister has lauded the big role being played by Al-Jazeera concerning presentation of the different political news and documentary films.

He called on Al-Jazeera to introduce Sudan current cultural activities including the Project of Sinnar, the Capital of Islamic Culture and Kadughli, the Capital of Sudanese Heritage besides the joint projects with Arab Islamic Organization which are hosted by Sudan.

