24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Dawalab Appreciates Presidency Concern With Handicapped Persons Issue

Khartoum — The Minister of Welfare and Social Security, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, has praised concern of the Presidency of the Republic with the issue of handicapped persons who are considered partners in development.

Addressing the Third Forum of Directors Handicapped Persons in the States, in presence of Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi, the minister has appreciated the efforts exerted by the General Administration for Compensating Organs and Development and the accomplishments that it has realized, top of them is the inauguration of the Artificial Limbs College, the Technological Sciences Institute, expanding training for technical assistants, modernization of compensating organs and establishing a number of centers in the state to provide service.

Al-Dawalab has acknowledged rarity of raw materials and technicians, calling for cooperation with the partners to provide Sudan with skillful technicians for the indigenization of the artificial limbs industry and providing sufficient raw materials.

