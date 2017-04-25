24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: White Nile, North Upper Nile State of South Sudan to Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Kosti, White Nile — The White Nile State and North Upper Nile State are arranging for signing a memorandum of understanding, Commissioner of Al-Jebelain Locality, Musa Al-Sadiq said in a statement to SUNA.

The Commissioner who received a delegation from North Upper Nile State in South Sudan, led by Advisory for security Affairs and Border Relations, Kor Ashwai, explained that the visit of the South Sudanese delegation came with framework of ongoing arrangements made by the two States to sign memorandum of understanding.

He added the memorandum of understanding, which will cover ares of agricultural investments, and relations between the two states, would be signed during the coming visit of Governor of North Upper Nile State of South Sudan to White Nile State next May.

Advisor of Security affairs of North Upper Nile State, on his part, commended level of social ties that link populations of the border areas, adding that handing over some wanted to the White Nile State authorities representing in Al-Jebelain Locality came at directive of President of the South Sudan State.

Kor said the relations between North Upper Nile State and the White Nile State are progressing well.

He uncovered that the Governor of North Upper Nile State of South Sudan would pay a visit to White Nile State soon.

