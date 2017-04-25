24 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arrangements Completed to Inaugurate Ayesha Bin Hamad Al-Attiya for Orphans in Al-Damer

Atbara — The Wali (governor) of Nahral-Neil State, Maj. Gen. Hatim Al-Wasila, has affirmed completion of all the arrangements to inaugurate the Town of Ayesha bin Hamad Al-Attiya for Orphans in Al-Damer city, Nahral-Neil State, which was established by the State of Qatar at the cost of 12 million dollars.

He said in a press statement that his state has prepared a great reception for the Qatari delegation that will visit by the state accompanied by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi.

The Qatari delegation will include Prince Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Charity Organization, Sheikh Hamad bin Naser bin Jabr Al-Thani, and a higher delegation of the Qatari Royal Chamber.

In a statement to SUNA, the Wali (governor) said that the Qatari brothers have pledged to steer up the orphans' town for three years, at the cost of five million Qatari riyals annually.

