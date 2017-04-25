Photo: The Observer

Education minister Janet Museveni (with a hat) cutting cake during the commissioning of the National Teachers College in Kaliro.

If properly embraced, government programmes like Operation Wealth Creation will solve petty school problems in rural areas like lack of toilets and building the First Lady also Education minister, Janet Museveni has said.

Ms Museveni made the remarks on yesterday, Monday while commissioning the newly renovated National Teachers College in Kaliro district in Eastern Uganda.

She was reacting to a request for pit latrines and more classes in government schools by the Kaliro district chairperson, Ibanda Wycliffe. The minister said that such issues are not a priority of government, adding that they can be handled by community and local council authorities.

"Leaders have to relate their demands to other demands of other sectors say health", she said. Adding: "Government is looking at many things now but priority is infrastructure, if communities embrace wealth creation, it is the only way we can address these issues."

She appealed to local leaders to vigorously embrace the different programmes government brings under wealth creation and ensure people in their localities fully participate to increase household income.

"When our people have income, we shall not have problems like lack of latrines and classrooms. We shall not wait for government or development partners," she said.

RENOVATION

NTC Kaliro has been renovated under a partnership with ministry of education and sports and the Belgium development agency (BTC). The renovation saw face lifting of many classroom blocks, construction of new ones, and furnishing of different lecture rooms, improving ICT rooms, putting up a water tank and a biogas kitchen among others.

Kaliro becomes the third college to be renovated under this project after Muni in Arua and Mulago Tutors colleges.

Others that are in the pipeline include Abilonino Instructors College NTC Mubende. The project's first phase looks at infrastructural and institution development.

The Belgian ambassador to Uganda, Hugo Verbist said that; "In the second phase, there will be high priority in social welfare. This will go hand in hand with strengthening skills."

Students at the college expressed delight over the renovation with most of them saying the previous environment that they were in, was not conducive for learning since equipment was limited and the buildings were dilapidated.

Asiya Auma, a second year student at the institution offering math and chemistry said that with new equipment, they will be able to achieve better education.

"I came here and when I saw the old buildings, I wanted to go back. You cannot come to an institute which is worse than the secondary school you are coming from. Some students were studying under tree shelter but now we are really grateful for this development," Auma told The Observer.