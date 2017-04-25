Somalia: Somali Military Court Executes Soldier for Murder

The U.S. and the African Union agree that the time for Somalis to take over security responsibility in their country is… Read more »

The military court of Somalia has on Tuesday executed a Police soldier in Baidoa city after being convicted of killing a civilian in Burhakabo district last year.

