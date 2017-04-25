25 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkish NGO Sends Aid to Drought-Hit Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Turkish foundation has sent packages of essential food aid to thousands of drought-stricken residents of Somalia.

The Turkey Diyanet Foundation, a group affiliated with the Presidency of Religious Affairs (DİB, better known as Diyanet), has distributed 1,500 packages of food aid to needy families in the Shirwac, Arra'ad and Togdheer regions of Somaliland, an autonomous region of the Horn of Africa country, the group said in a statement yesterday.

The foundation plans to send aid to more than 5,500 families in Somali cities such as Mogadishu, Garbaharrey, Bardera, Bosaso, Qardho and Baidoa, the statement added. The foundation's goal is to reach 18,000 needy families in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Thirty-seven children in the region, most suffering from growth retardation, have also been treated, according to Mesut Sezikli, a volunteer doctor.

Sezikli stated that there is an urgent need for pediatric vitamin pills. According to a United Nations report, nearly 950,000 Somali children under the age of 5 "will be acutely malnourished this year." The Somali government has called the famine a looming national disaster.

Somalia

U.S. Offers Training As Somalia Fights for Security

The U.S. and the African Union agree that the time for Somalis to take over security responsibility in their country is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.